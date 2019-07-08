|
Nicholas L. Aldinger
MANCHESTER - Nicholas (Nick) Aldinger, 36, passed away at 1:27 PM, Friday, July 5, 2019, at York Hospital.
Nick was born October 30, 1982, in York and is the son of Bryan and Kim (Andrews) Aldinger.
Nick graduated from Northeastern High School in 2001, and Yorktowne Business Institute in 2003 with a degree in Culinary Arts. He was a Chef at York College for 7 years before realizing his dream and becoming an EMT with UMPC and several other EMT departments in York County.
Nick started his public service as a volunteer fire police with Union Fire department in Manchester, PA, at the age of 16 and continued as a firefighter for Eagle Fire Company in Mt. Wolf.
Nicholas is survived by his parents, his sister, Nicole Daisey and her husband Shane of Red Lion; his nephew Jordan Daisey of Red Lion; his maternal grandparents, Vance and Beverly Andrews of Manchester; paternal grandfather, Lester Aldinger of Mt. Wolf; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Nick is also survived by everyone who called him brother, uncle, and friend, which is too many to list here.
A celebration of life service will begin at 7:00 PM, Friday, July 12, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Laura Bair from Starview United Church of Christ.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Eagle Fire Company, 54 Center Street, Mount Wolf, PA. 17347 or Jr., First Responders Camp, 1 Hacc Drive, Harrisburg, PA. 17110.
To share memories of Nicholas please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 8, 2019