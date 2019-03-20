Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Nicholas W. Paduhovich, Sr.

York - Nicholas W. Paduhovich, Sr., age 59, of York, died at 7:55 PM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Manorcare Health Services York-South. He was the husband of Kathy L. (Wertz) Paduhovich.

Born May 15, 1959 in Sunbury, a son of the late Nicholas and Grace (Tasker) Paduhovich, he received his Associate's Degree in drafting and had worked as a truck driver.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Paduhovich is survived by a son, Nicholas W. Paduhovich II; two brothers, John Paduhovich, and his wife Gloria, and Steve Paduhovich, and his wife Tina; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
