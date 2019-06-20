|
Nichole L. Parsley
York - Nichole Leigh Parsley, 22, entered into rest on June 17, 2019. Born on July 12, 1996 in York, she was the daughter of Jason Schnars and Jennifer Scarlato. She was the wife of Zach Parsley.
Nichole worked at Harley Davidson. She was a talented artist who loved to draw and paint. Her greatest joy was her daughter, Ellabell and spending time with her family who will miss her greatly.
Nichole leaves to cherish her memory, in addition to her parents, daughter, Ellabell Estep; brother, Jason Eckenrode and wife Whitney; three sisters, Courtney Schnars, Autum Schnars and Samantha Schnars; grandparents, Richard and Susan Eckenrode and Nancy and Bud Keffer; close family friend, Chris Zink; aunt, Sandy Kehr and husband, Chad; uncle, Jason Eckenrode and wife Ashley; and a host of cousins, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 110 Weldon Drive, York, Pa 17404. Pastor Dee Cashman will be officiation. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 20, 2019