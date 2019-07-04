|
|
Niles R. Lease
East Berlin - Niles R. "Tony" Lease, 85, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Hanover Hall. He was the husband of Doris M. (Emig) Lease, his wife of 65 years.
Tony was born June 17, 1934, in York, the son of the late Raymond I. and Dolores E. (Burtner) Lease.
Tony was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Abbottstown, and was employed by Johnson Controls for 44 years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Doris, Tony is survived by a son, Kerry D. Lease and his wife Wendy of East Berlin, two daughters, Shelby I. Poist and her husband Ivan of New Oxford, and Sharon M. Daigle and her husband John of Westminster, MD, eight grandchildren, Laura, Danny, Chris, Brayden, Cory, Devan, Justin and Coby, and eight great grandchildren, Layne, Josh, Macy, Caiden, Camden, Harper, Braxton and Lily. He was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Lease, Jr, and a sister, Diane Eimerbrink.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 E. Water St, Abbottstown, with his pastor, Rev. Shawn Berkebile officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, or to East Berlin Fire Company, 101 Locust St. East Berlin, PA 17316. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 4, 2019