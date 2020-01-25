|
Nina Henry Kostalas
York - Nina Henry Kostalas, age 66, of York, died peacefully at home, Friday, January 24, 2020. Born in Akron, OH on January 9, 1954, she was the daughter of Mary A. (Arvanite) Henry of York and the late Emerson L. Henry. Nina was the loving wife of the late Isithoros "Sid" Kostalas who preceded her in death on February 3, 2018.
Nina was a 1972 graduate of York Suburban High School. She went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree from York College in 1989, her MBA from York College in 2002, and her Doctorate of Education from Nova Southeastern University in 2016. Nina was a business education instructor at the York County School of Technology.
Nina was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of York. She enjoyed traveling and dancing with her husband Sid. She was an avid "I Love Lucy" fan. Above all, Nina loved to spend time with her family, especially her granddaughters.
In addition to her mother, Nina is survived by her children Kostas Kostalas, and his wife Whitney of York, Maria Kostalas of York, Kathryn Robinson of York, Mary Robinson of York, and Peter Robinson of York. She is also survived by her brother Charles P. Henry of York, her sister Brenda Troyer of York, and her beloved granddaughters Alyssa, Arianna, and Elsa.
A funeral service to celebrate Nina's life will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00am from Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Pine Grove Road, York, with Father Andrew N. Tsikitas as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00pm and again on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nina's memory may be made to Wellspan York Health Foundation, 50 North Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401 (please write Cancer Care on check memo).
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020