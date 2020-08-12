1/1
Nina M. Morthland
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nina M. Morthland

York - Nina M. Morthland, 70, entered into rest Tuesday August 11, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of John F. Morthland for 45 years.

A viewing will be 3-5 p.m. Friday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Morthland was born October 28, 1949 in York, a daughter of the late Liborio and Margaret (Bowman) Zambito. She had attended Bethany United Methodist Church and was employed at the Weis Markets Deli on Haines Road. She was a graduate of York Suburban Senior High School.

Nina is survived by her husband; a son James M. Morthland; a brother and sister Frank Zambito and his wife Paulette, Virginia Moore and her husband Robert; nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to White Rose Hospice 1412 Sixth Ave., York, PA 17403.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved