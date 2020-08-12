Nina M. MorthlandYork - Nina M. Morthland, 70, entered into rest Tuesday August 11, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of John F. Morthland for 45 years.A viewing will be 3-5 p.m. Friday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.Mrs. Morthland was born October 28, 1949 in York, a daughter of the late Liborio and Margaret (Bowman) Zambito. She had attended Bethany United Methodist Church and was employed at the Weis Markets Deli on Haines Road. She was a graduate of York Suburban Senior High School.Nina is survived by her husband; a son James M. Morthland; a brother and sister Frank Zambito and his wife Paulette, Virginia Moore and her husband Robert; nieces and nephews.Memorial contributions may be made to White Rose Hospice 1412 Sixth Ave., York, PA 17403.