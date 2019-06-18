|
Noah E. "Peanut" Shearer
Glenville - Noah E. "Peanut" Shearer, 70, died June 15, 2019 at his home, after a brief illness.
Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Black Rock Church of the Brethren, 3864 Glenville Road, Glenville. Burial will be private. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 AM Monday at the church. Officiating at the service will be his pastor, Rev. Brandon R. Grady. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements.
Peanut was born on the family farm in the village of Black Rock in Manheim Township, on May 8, 1949 and was a son of the late Wilford H. and Luella M. (Keeny) Shearer.
He was the owner of Shearer's Floor Service, Glenville for many years.
Noah was a member of the Hanover Home Association and the Republican Club of Hanover. He enjoyed fishing and auto racing.
He leaves a daughter, Summer S. Crone and her husband Devin, a son, Joseph G. Shadle and his fiancé Joelene Kappeler, three grandchildren, Jessika N. Gagnon, Vanessa M. Crone and Danielle N. Crone; a sister, Darlene M. Myers and husband Ellis; three brothers, David H. Shearer, Ray A. Shearer and wife Lourdes and Lee L. Shearer and wife Lisa. He also helped to raise Chris Spangler and Tim Spangler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327 to assist the family with the funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 18, 2019