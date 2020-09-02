1/1
Noah Mumma
2001 - 2020
Noah Mumma

Dover - Noah R. Mumma, age 19, passed away suddenly at home on August 31, 2020.

Noah was born in York on April 13, 2001 and graduated from Dover High School class of 2019. He was currently attending HACC in York for nursing and worked as a Nursing Assistant for Wellspan at York Hospital. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and look forward to going out on his uncles' boat. He cherished his family and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Noah is survived by his mother Karen (Myers) Mumma; his father Frank Mumma; his sister Lauren; his maternal grandparents Robert and Carole Myers; his paternal grandfather Frank Mumma and his uncle and aunt Rob and Karen Myers and his uncle Jared Mumma. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother Joan (Stabley) Mumma.

Following cremation, family and friends are invited to attend a gathering in celebration of his life on Friday from. 5:00PM-7:00PM in the Fellowship Hall at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the gathering will be required to wear masks and social distance. Attendance inside the church will be limited to 25 people at a time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fellowship Hall at St. Paul Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
