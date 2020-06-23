Nola E. Smith
Nola E. Smith

Shrewsbury - Nola E. Smith of Shrewsbury, 88, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home. Born in New Freedom, she was the daughter of the late Clement and Florence (Markel) Diehl. She was the wife of the late Charles L. "Lindy" Smith who passed away, Nov. 14, 2008; together they shared 50 years of marriage.

She attended Hametown one -room School and New Freedom High School. She worked for local sewing factories before becoming a full time homemaker. Alongside her husband, she owned and operated Smith Bros. Garage & Towing in Shrewsbury for over 55 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul (Hametown) Lutheran Church; active in Sunday school and served as secretary for many years. Nola and Lindy enjoyed going on rides in their Mustang convertible and being surrounded by family. She had a way that drew people to her and a smile that was shared with many people. She was never too busy for anyone, simply beautiful inside and out. Nola liked to sew with Hametown quilters, gardening, canning, baking and sitting on her front porch. She had a love for horses, reading and reading the Bible. Her family was her world.

She was a wonderful mom to her three children, Julia Urey and her husband Lewis of New Freedom, Danny Smith and his wife Tara of Glen Rock, and Jane Eden of New Freedom; and a beloved grammy to her four grandchildren, Jacob and Rachel Eden, Megan and Samuel Smith. She is also survived by two sister in laws; many nieces and nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by three siblings, Donald, Russell and Janice Diehl.

Viewings will be from 7:00 - 9:00pm on Friday, June 26, 2020, and from 10:00 - 11:00am on Saturday at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom. Services will begin at 11:00am on Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Katie Brantner officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul (Hametown) Lutheran Cemetery, Glen Rock.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Amir Tabatabai and Dr. Jia Conway for their 18 years of care at Cancer Care of York and her other caregivers through the years.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Nola's memory to: Cancer Care Associates of York; 25 Monument Rd., Suite 294, York, PA 17403 or to St. Paul (Hametown) Lutheran Church; 11894 Susquehanna Trail S., Glen Rock, PA 17327.






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
JUN
27
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
