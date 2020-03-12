|
Nola F. Ditzler
YORK - Nola F. (Obitz) Ditzler, 70, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her residence in Dover Township. She was the wife of Frederick R. Ditzler to whom she was married for 49 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 2PM, Saturday March 21, 2020 at Friendship Community Church, 3380 Fox Run Rd, Dover. Officiating the service will be Pastor Logan Ames. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born July 24, 1949 in Racine, OH, she was a daughter of the late Rudolph and Anna Mae (Ihle) Obitz.
She was employed in quality assurance with Precision Components Corporation for 26 years.
Nola loved helping people, especially members of her church family and was an active volunteer with the Tim Tebow Foundation and Feed My Starving Children. She also enjoyed flower gardening, traveling and scuba diving with her husband.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Ditzler is survived by three daughters, Tina L. Artman and husband, Steve of Manchester, Caitlyn E. Warrington and husband, James of Steelton and Heather M. Ditzler of York; 4 grandchildren, 1 step grandson; three sisters, Kathy Patterson of Denver, CO, Sally Hill of Hilo, HI and Marybeth Epperly of Fuquay-Varina, NC and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Smith and sister, Gail Ohlinger.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Community Church, 3380 Fox Run Rd, Dover, Pa 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020