Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Friendship Community Church
3380 Fox Run Rd
Dover, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nola Ditzler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nola F. Ditzler


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nola F. Ditzler Obituary
Nola F. Ditzler

YORK - Nola F. (Obitz) Ditzler, 70, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her residence in Dover Township. She was the wife of Frederick R. Ditzler to whom she was married for 49 years.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 2PM, Saturday March 21, 2020 at Friendship Community Church, 3380 Fox Run Rd, Dover. Officiating the service will be Pastor Logan Ames. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.

Born July 24, 1949 in Racine, OH, she was a daughter of the late Rudolph and Anna Mae (Ihle) Obitz.

She was employed in quality assurance with Precision Components Corporation for 26 years.

Nola loved helping people, especially members of her church family and was an active volunteer with the Tim Tebow Foundation and Feed My Starving Children. She also enjoyed flower gardening, traveling and scuba diving with her husband.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Ditzler is survived by three daughters, Tina L. Artman and husband, Steve of Manchester, Caitlyn E. Warrington and husband, James of Steelton and Heather M. Ditzler of York; 4 grandchildren, 1 step grandson; three sisters, Kathy Patterson of Denver, CO, Sally Hill of Hilo, HI and Marybeth Epperly of Fuquay-Varina, NC and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Smith and sister, Gail Ohlinger.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Community Church, 3380 Fox Run Rd, Dover, Pa 17315.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -