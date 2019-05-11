|
|
Nolan Haugh
RED LION - Nolan W. "Spike" Haugh, 92, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Kay Joanne (Heffner) Haugh.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 161 N. Main Street, Red Lion, PA 17356, with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. The Reverend David Tietje will be officiating at the service. Burial will follow at Freysville Cemetery in Red Lion with a flag folding by York County Veterans Honor Guard. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mr. Haugh was born in York on September 24, 1926, the son of the late Harvey and Elsie (Ritz) Haugh. He worked for Zarfos Furniture in Red Lion for 31 years as a carpet installer and then retired from Red Lion School District.
Mr. Haugh was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Red Lion and the Red Lion American Legion. He served in the US Navy in WWII.
Mr. Haugh leaves a daughter, Wendy S. Tompkins and her husband Keith of Red Lion; two grandchildren, Paul Tompkins and his wife, Robin and Liza Bacon and her husband Will; three great grandchildren, Kyla, Emylee, and Liam; and a sister, Doris Billet. He was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Evelyn Mae Bacon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 161 N. Main Street, Red Lion, PA 17356. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 11, 2019