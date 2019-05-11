Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
161 N. Main Street
Red Lion, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nolan Haugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nolan Haugh


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nolan Haugh

RED LION - Nolan W. "Spike" Haugh, 92, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Kay Joanne (Heffner) Haugh.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 161 N. Main Street, Red Lion, PA 17356, with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. The Reverend David Tietje will be officiating at the service. Burial will follow at Freysville Cemetery in Red Lion with a flag folding by York County Veterans Honor Guard. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mr. Haugh was born in York on September 24, 1926, the son of the late Harvey and Elsie (Ritz) Haugh. He worked for Zarfos Furniture in Red Lion for 31 years as a carpet installer and then retired from Red Lion School District.

Mr. Haugh was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Red Lion and the Red Lion American Legion. He served in the US Navy in WWII.

Mr. Haugh leaves a daughter, Wendy S. Tompkins and her husband Keith of Red Lion; two grandchildren, Paul Tompkins and his wife, Robin and Liza Bacon and her husband Will; three great grandchildren, Kyla, Emylee, and Liam; and a sister, Doris Billet. He was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Evelyn Mae Bacon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 161 N. Main Street, Red Lion, PA 17356. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now