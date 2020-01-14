|
Nora M. Michael
York - Nora M. Michael entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Country Meadows, Leaders Heights, York, PA. She and husband John T. made their home and raised their family in York. They had 3 sons; William, Christopher, and Steven. They were married for 72 years.
Nora was born in County Cork, Ireland, in 1922, to the late Timothy and Elizabeth Fennell O'Meara. Nora is survived by her husband, John; sons Christopher and his wife Linda, Steven A. and his wife Kimberly Jane, and a daughter-in-law, Linda A. Michael. Her grandchildren are Timothy, Whitney,John, Erin, Maria, and Tiffeny Jane; and seven great-grand children. Mrs. Michael was preceded in death by her son, William T. Michael and her only sibling, William O'Meara.
A visitation and Mass of Christian Burial with celebrant Rev. James Menkhus OFM will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 2935 Kingston Rd, York, PA. The visitation will be held prior to the mass from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A private burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wrightsville, PA.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes is assisting with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's School, York or the Kreutz Creek Valley Library.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020