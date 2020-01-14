Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
2935 Kingston Rd
York, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
2935 Kingston Rd
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nora Michael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora M. Michael


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nora M. Michael Obituary
Nora M. Michael

York - Nora M. Michael entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Country Meadows, Leaders Heights, York, PA. She and husband John T. made their home and raised their family in York. They had 3 sons; William, Christopher, and Steven. They were married for 72 years.

Nora was born in County Cork, Ireland, in 1922, to the late Timothy and Elizabeth Fennell O'Meara. Nora is survived by her husband, John; sons Christopher and his wife Linda, Steven A. and his wife Kimberly Jane, and a daughter-in-law, Linda A. Michael. Her grandchildren are Timothy, Whitney,John, Erin, Maria, and Tiffeny Jane; and seven great-grand children. Mrs. Michael was preceded in death by her son, William T. Michael and her only sibling, William O'Meara.

A visitation and Mass of Christian Burial with celebrant Rev. James Menkhus OFM will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 2935 Kingston Rd, York, PA. The visitation will be held prior to the mass from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A private burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wrightsville, PA.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes is assisting with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's School, York or the Kreutz Creek Valley Library.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -