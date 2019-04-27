Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
View Map
Nora M. Rohrbaugh Obituary
Nora M. Rohrbaugh

Shrewsbury - Nora M. (Sater) Spicer Rohrbaugh, 93, of Shrewsbury, who was formerly of Glen Rock, died Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Zimmerman Place, Shrewsbury. She was the wife of the late Richard S. Rohrbaugh.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock with Rev. Dr. W. Arthur Grahe, officiating. Burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.

Nora was born in Freeland MD on June 22, 1925, a daughter of the late William T. and Renie V. (Hare) Sater.

She was employed as a machine operator for over 25 years with AMP, Inc. at the Jacobus, Loganville and Glen Rock plants and was a member of Trinity United Church Christ in Glen Rock.

She leaves two grandchildren, Lynn Spicer Heck and Robert L. Spicer III and three great grandchildren. She was also predeceased by a son Robert L. Spicer Jr., a granddaughter, Tammy Boggess, two sisters, Loretta V. Sater, Mary M. Glick and two brothers, Harold H. Sater and William T. Sater.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019
