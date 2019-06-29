Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Unity COGIN
121 Ridge Ave
York, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Unity COGIN
121 Ridge Ave
York, PA
View Map
York - Noreen V. Murray, 90, gained her angel wings at 3:40 a.m. June 23, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Clarence R. Murray and the daughter of the late James Dorsey and Minnie Reid. She retired from York Hospital Housekeeping Department.

Noreen leaves to mourn her passing, daughter, Sharon D. King; son, Luther F. Murray (Jamie); sister, Edith Dorsey; 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild and another on the way; special daughter, Martha Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Noreen joined her family in glory, Clarence Sr and Clarence Jr; her parents, Neile and Laura; and brothers, William and Jamey.

Thank you to Colonial Manor for their kindness and care throughout Noreen's stay in the home. And especially for helping to transport her to her daughter's funeral. Thank you to York Hospital for the care of our mother. God Bless each and everyone who knew and loved our mother.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held July 1, 2019 at 6 p.m. with a 5 p.m. visitation before at Unity COGIN, 121 Ridge Ave, York Pa. Pastor Darnell Bowman will be officiating. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 29, 2019
