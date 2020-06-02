Noreta P. Reisinger
1937 - 2020
Noreta P. Reisinger

York - Noreta P. (Lease) Reisinger, 82, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her residence. She was the dutiful wife of Robert E. Reisinger, Sr. for 63 years, until his passing on May 9, 2019.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York. Burial will be private at Greenmount Cemetery.

Born on August 28, 1937 in York, she was a daughter of the late Harald A. and Carrie L. (Saylor) Lease. Noreta graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1955. She was the co-owner of Reisinger's Service & Spring Works for 26 years.

Mrs. Reisinger was a member of the former Grace Reformed United Church of Christ. She enjoyed bridge, golf and bowling.

Mrs. Reisinger is survived by her brother, Harold Lease and his wife, Mary Jane; and sister Esther Unger and her husband, Henry. She was preceded in death by her son.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Unicef at unicef.org or the Central PA Food Bank, 3908 Corey Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17109.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
