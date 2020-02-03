Services
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
Norita K. Keck

East Manchester Twp. - Norita K. Keck, age 82, of East Manchester Township, Manchester, died at 9:45 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services-South. She was the wife of the late Harvey David Keck.

Born October 22, 1937 in Chambersburg, she was one of twelve children of the late Herbert L. and Kathryn (Barnhart) Evans.

Mrs. Keck is survived by a daughter, Michele L. "Shell" Breen, and her husband Dale, of Manchester; two grandchildren, Katlyn E. Breen and Devin T. Breen; and a sister, Mildred "Pat" Ficchi, of Manchester.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Friday, February 7, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with The Rev. Donald A. Slaybaugh officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be at 1:00 PM Friday in Lincoln Cemetery in Chambersburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
