Norma A. CraumerYork - Norma A. Craumer, 91, entered into rest on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at the Brunswick at Longstown.She was born September 21, 1928 In York. The daughter of the late Walter and Verna (Boyer) LeSage.Norma worked as a traffic manager for WSBA Radio Station. She was a member of Covenant Moravian Church.The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with the arrangements.Norma is survived by three children: Judith A. Toomey and husband Jim of Manchester, Clark P. Craumer, Jr. and wife Tina of Abbottstown, Shirley K. Shue and husband Ronald of York, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, a brother Walter LeSage, Jr. Ocala, Florida.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Covenant Moravian Church 901 Cape Horn Rd. York, PA 17402.