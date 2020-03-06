Services
Manchester - Norma (Martin) Bubb, 74, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was the loving wife of Dale E. Bubb, to whom she was married 47 years.

She was a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School and Lancaster Business School She received her B.A. degree from Millersville State College, and two Master of Education degrees from Millersville University Graduate School.

Norma was a legal secretary prior to being an elementary school classroom teacher/reading specialist for 28 years. She was a member of Church of the Open Door, York, PA, where she was known for her love of children and music, and was active in using her skills in these areas through teaching Vacation Bible School, Awana and JoyEl's Released Time Bible Program. She ministered in music in a variety of settings including weddings and memorial services.

Along with having a tender heart for children, Norma was also known for her love of animals. She often said she loved children and animals because of their innocence, and she had a heartfelt desire to share her love with them in any way she could.

Most of all, Norma is remembered for being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Spending time with her family brought her such joy, and she felt blessed because of them. Norma enjoyed keeping grandma journals for her six grandchildren beginning the day of their birth, playing the piano, mastering jigsaw puzzles of 1000+ pieces, and reading.

In addition to her husband, Norma is survived by a son, David Bubb and wife Christine of East Prospect; a daughter, Laura LaQuay and her husband Tim of York; a sister, Iris Sensenig of Lancaster; six grandchildren, Abby, Ava, Arabella, Evan, Amber, and Brynlee.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Open Door, West Campus, 8 Carlisle Court, York, with Pastor Robert Riedy officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of her service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mt. Wolf.

Memorial contributions may be made to her church. To share memories of Norma please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
