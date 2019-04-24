|
|
Norma E. Payne
Red Lion - Norma E. Payne, 83, of Red Lion went to be with the Lord Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Select Specialty Unit at York Hospital. She was the widow of Elmer Payne, with whom she shared 39 years of marriage. Born in Windsor, Pa on August 20, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Sterling and Gertrude (Kinard) Kohler.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; their daughter Kathy; and great granddaughter Nora Sharp. She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Crawford (Jay Torsino) and Roxanne Badders (Monte Badders); several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sister, Linda Koons.
Norma was a graduate of Red Lion High School and York Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at York Hospital Wellspan for 41 years. Norma's passion was getting together with her family, helping people, music and above all, serving the Lord.
A viewing will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10a.m-11a.m. at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main Street, Dallastown, Pa 17313. The memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Logan Ames officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Windsor Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Community Church, 3380 Fox Run Road, Dover, Pa 17315. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019