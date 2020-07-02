Norma Howard
Red Lion - Norma M. (Gohn) Howard, 96 of Red Lion passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Roy S. Howard, who passed away in 1988.
Born November 3, 1923 in New Bridgeville, she was a daughter of the late Luther M. and Mary (Heffner) Gohn.
Norma was a faithful member of Red Lion Bible Church for 51 years. She also attended the Susquehanna Senior Center for 12 years, where she sang in the choir. Most of all, she is remembered for her love of family, friends and neighbors whom she enjoyed cooking for, especially pies. She also loved poetry, cross stitch and flowers.
Mrs. Howard is survived by 4 children: Rick L. Howard and his wife, Jackie of Felton, Bonnie J. Matthews and her husband, Les of Stewartstown, Lynn M. Howard and his wife, Anita of Felton and Mark Howard and his wife, Laurie of Felton; 2 daughters-in-law, Vicki of Craley and Cathy of Brogue; 3 brothers: Harold Gohn of Longstown, Donald Gohn of Airville and Eugene Gohn of New Bridgeville; 13 grandchildren: Ronald, Susan, Tammy, Jeremy, Jeff, Brett, Heather, Kate, Jacob, Jessica, Penny, Jesse and Julie; 22 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other family members.
In addition to her husband and parents, Norma was preceded in death by 2 sons: John L. Howard and Timothy E. Howard; 2 siblings: Alta Lutton and Wilton Gohn and 5 grandchildren: Tracy, George, Lori, Kristi and Kellie.
A funeral service to celebrate Norma's life will be held at 11am on Tuesday, July 7th at Red Lion Bible Church; 105 Springvale Avenue; Red Lion, PA 17356 with Pastor Steve Schmuck officiating. Interment will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery in Felton. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Tuesday from 10am until the start of the service at the church.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Red Lion Bible Church at the above address.
Services are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc. in Dallastown.
