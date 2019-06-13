Norma J. Brown



Springettsbury Twp - Norma J. Brown, age 79, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 1:04 AM Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Carl E. Brown, Jr., with whom she shared 36 years of marriage.



Born April 8, 1940 in York, the only child of the late George Mummert and the late Emma (Dennis) Bahn and step daughter of the late Chalmers Bahn, she retired as a Quality Control Inspector from Precision Custom Components, formerly known as Allis-Chalmers. After retirement, she worked at Graham Packaging as a Receptionist. She loved to read and crochet, and enjoyed dancing and doing a little gambling at the casinos. Norma loved to play Mrs. Claus at private parties with her husband Carl for 13 years.



Mrs. Brown is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Deppen, and her husband Timothy; two stepsons, Carl E. Brown III, and his wife Sue, and John Brown, and his wife Jody; a stepdaughter, Carla Brown; and a granddaughter, Larissa Deppen.



A graveside service is scheduled for 1:30 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Greenmount Cemetery with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier, officiating. Guests should gather at the main entrance at 1:15 PM. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



