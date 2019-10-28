|
|
Norma J. Livingston
York - Norma J. Livingston, 83, of York, entered into Heaven on October 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late, Dale I. Livingston. Born on March 3, 1936 in York, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Hazel (Anderson) Herman. Norma was a cook and waitress at Norma's Steak Shop.
Norma is survived by, a daughter; two grandsons and one great-grandson; sisters, Shirley Day, Barbara Boll and Patsy Kirkessner; brothers, Dale Herman, Barry Herman and John Herman; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York. Rev. Chuck Lindeman will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and resident of Colonial Manor for their care and kindness to Norma.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019