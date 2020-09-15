Norma J. StoughYork - Norma J. Stough, 86, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her residence.She was the wife of the late Dean F. Stough.Norma was born in York on July 15, 1934, daughter of the late Charles H. and Margaret (Zarfoss) Herr.Norma retired from the Dentist Supply Company, now Dentsply International. She was a member of Friendship Community Church. She loved sitting on her front porch and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.She is survived by three daughters, Vicki Krenitsky of York, Lynne Schrum of East Prospect, and Lori Smith of York; four grandchildren, Nicole Helton, Christie Ilyes, Lacey Wolfkill, and Steve Schrum; four great grandchildren, Kaiden and Zane Helton and Dakota and Rylee Sellers; her brother, Herbert Herr of York; and two sisters, Patricia Robertson of York and Caroline Sweitzer of Dover. She was preceded in death by her son, Brad Stough.Following cremation, a visitation will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 E. Market Street, York, followed by a private memorial service at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ben Sorbello officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 N. Duke Street, Second Floor, York, PA 17401.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.