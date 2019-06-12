Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation
849 East Market Street
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Zutell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma J. Zutell


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma J. Zutell Obituary
Norma J. Zutell

York Township - Norma J. Zutell, age 82, of York Township, York, died at 6:55 AM Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services York-South. She was the wife of the late Robert H. Zutell, Sr.

Born on June 28, 1936 in York, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Miriam (Becker) Fockler and was a homemaker.

Mrs. Zutell is survived by two daughters, Robin L. Detomas, and her husband Ray, of Spring Grove, Melissa J. Vicchiotti, and her husband Steve, of York; two sons, Randy E. Zutell, and his wife Cindy, of San Diego, California, and Robert H. Zutell, Jr. of York; nine grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara A. Tate of York. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Louise Olewiler; and a brother, Leroy Fockler.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Friday, June 14, 2109, at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier, officiating. Viewing will be 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Patient Help Fund, WellSpan York Health Foundation, 50 North Duke Street Second Floor, York, PA 17401.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
Download Now