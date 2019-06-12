Norma J. Zutell



York Township - Norma J. Zutell, age 82, of York Township, York, died at 6:55 AM Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services York-South. She was the wife of the late Robert H. Zutell, Sr.



Born on June 28, 1936 in York, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Miriam (Becker) Fockler and was a homemaker.



Mrs. Zutell is survived by two daughters, Robin L. Detomas, and her husband Ray, of Spring Grove, Melissa J. Vicchiotti, and her husband Steve, of York; two sons, Randy E. Zutell, and his wife Cindy, of San Diego, California, and Robert H. Zutell, Jr. of York; nine grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara A. Tate of York. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Louise Olewiler; and a brother, Leroy Fockler.



Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Friday, June 14, 2109, at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier, officiating. Viewing will be 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Patient Help Fund, WellSpan York Health Foundation, 50 North Duke Street Second Floor, York, PA 17401.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary