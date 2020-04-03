Services
Norma Jean Geesey Obituary
Norma Jean Geesey

Norma Jean Geesey (née Barley), age 79, passed away peacefully at home in Baltimore, MD, on April 2, 2020. She was born January 7, 1941 to Donald L. Barley and Elsie Barley in York, PA, where she grew up. She graduated from William Penn High School in 1958. Jean later earned a BA in European Studies from Goucher College in 1985 as a returning student. She was married to Ronald Geesey for 37 years, 1961-1998. She raised two daughters while living in Fayetteville, NC; Ardsley, NY; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; Brussels, Belgium; Baltimore, MD; and Duesseldorf, Germany, before finally settling again in Baltimore.

Jean was an active volunteer in the community everywhere she lived. She was a Girl Scout leader in Belgium, and chairperson of Girl Scout cookie sales for the entire Baltimore region. She joined the American Women's Club (a chapter of the Federation of American Women's Clubs Overseas (FAWCO)) in Belgium, and became a devoted member. She continued her work with the American Women's Club chapter in Duesseldorf, and was two-time president of the group. She remained active in this group's U.S. chapter while living in Baltimore, continuing to volunteer and attending regional as well as international meetings.

In Baltimore, Jean was a dedicated member of the Walter's Art Museum Women's Committee, organizing and volunteering at events such as Art Blooms. She was a member of the Church of the Redeemer, serving on the Memorials Committee. In addition to these activities, Jean enjoyed her book group at Goucher College, watching British television, doing crossword puzzles, visiting with her family, and spending summers at her home at the Jersey Shore in Stone Harbor, NJ.

Jean is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and James Holmes and Katherine and Ronald Blazek. In addition, she had three grandchildren, Emma, Amelia, and Nikolas, and a sister-in-law, Sylvia Barley. Her brother, Donald Barley, predeceased her.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Church of the Redeemer 5603 N. Charles St. Baltimore MD 21210. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Walter's Art Museum: https://thewalters.org/support/join/patron/ways/, Church of the Redeemer: http://www.redeemerbaltimore.org/, or FAWCO: https://www.fawco.org/about/how-we-word/support-fawco/

Arrangements by Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
