Norma Jean (Mann) Grim
SHREWSBURY - Norman Jean (Mann) Grim, 80, entered into rest at 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Dale C. Grim who died on March 24, 2019. They were married for 51 years.
Born on October 19, 1938 in York, Norma was a daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Anna R. (Rodgers) Mann.
She graduated from Manchester High School and was a homemaker. Norma enjoyed camping with her husband.
She is survived by her brother, Barry L. Mann and wife, Debra of Dover; two sisters, Dorothy Sterner and husband, Arthur of York Haven and Barbara A. Flury of Manchester; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert L. Mann and a sister, Anna Mae (Mann) Gettys.
Services for Norma will be at the convenience of the family. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Community Church, 3380 Fox Run Rd., Dover, PA 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 17, 2019