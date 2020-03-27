|
Norma Jean McCurdy
Norma Jean McCurdy, 80, entered into her Lord's arms on Wednesday March 25, 2020. She was the wife of the late Dean L. McCurdy, daughter of the late Harry and Esther (Benedict) Boyer. She retired as Office Manager from General Electric. She was a devoted Christian; unselfish and giving person. She was a member of Trinity UCC in Hellam. Norma Jean is survived by two daughters: Cheryl Fuhrman and husband Steve, Christine Greenwood and husband Greg. Siblings: Charles Boyer, Sr. and Delores Elicker and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson Todd Filmore ll and a brother Raymond Boyer. Services and burial will be at the convenience of family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020