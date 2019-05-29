Norma K. Kniseley



Spring Garden Twp - Norma Kochenour Kniseley, age 89, of Spring Garden Township, York, died on May 24, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Burton W. Kniseley.



She was born on February 27, 1930 to Norman B. Kochenour and Euniece (Young) Kochenour. She was a 1947 graduate of York Collegiate Institute and a 1951 graduate of Connecticut College where she majored in economics and minored in fine arts.



Mrs. Kniseley worked as a financial controller in the Boston area and performed bookkeeping services in York for the Junior League Thrift Shop and also the Conestoga Emergency Fund. She devoted a great deal of her time and talents as an active community volunteer, serving multiple terms on the Boards of the YWCA, the United Way, Sheltered Workshop, Visiting Nurses Association, Historical Society Auxiliary Board, League of Women Voters, Junior League of York and the Junior League of York Sustainers. For many years she served as a docent at the York County Historical Society and the Gates House and Plough Tavern and enjoyed sharing her love and knowledge of York County history with others.



She enjoyed travelling and playing bridge. She possessed an exceptional intellectual curiosity and was a life long learner. She was an avid reader and had a wonderful and quick wit enjoyed by all who knew her. Her first love and devotion was always to her family, supporting her husband's career and rearing, nurturing and educating her two daughters; she was a mother extraordinaire.



In addition to her husband of 67 years, Mrs. Kniseley is survived by her two daughters and a son in law, Julianne K. Gorte, and her husband David B., of Houston, Texas, and Lucy E. Kniseley of York. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John Funk and Robert Kochenour.



At Mrs. Kniseley's request there will be no funeral or memorial service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Mount Rose Cemetery, with her Pastor, The Rev. Dr. Larry D. Covin, officiating. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the York County History Center, 250 East Market Street, York PA 17403.



The family would like to extend its gratitude to Mrs. Kniseley's wonderful team of caregivers and to Homeland Hospice.



Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 29, 2019