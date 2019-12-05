Resources
Norma L. Smith

Norma L. Smith Obituary
Norma L. Smith, 70, of York passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her residence.

Norma was born in York on January 13, 1949. Daughter of the late Vincent and Thelma (Kann) Tassinari.

She retired from Harley Davidson as a tool crib attendant.

She was a 1967 graduate of Central York High School.

The celebration of life will be held in January.

She is survived by her children; Tammy L. Golden, wife of Mark, of York, Mark C. Smith, husband of Charlotte, of Dallas TX, and Jim J. Smith, husband of Lori, of Indiana, PA.

6 grandchildren; Trent Golden, Mickael Golden, Brennan Gree, Skylar Smith, Trevor Smith, and Myla Smith.

Two sisters; Kathryn Ridolfi, wife of Robert, of Olney, MD, and Patricia Huson, wife of Alan, of York.

A sister-in-law, Cheryl Tassinari, of South Carolina. Several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Tassinari.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Four Diamonds Fund, 1249 Cocoa Ave. Suite 115, Hershey PA 17033 or to the Parkinson Partners of NW PA, P.O Box 10547, Erie, PA 16541.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
