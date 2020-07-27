Norma Lucille Shaffer
Norma Lucille Shaffer, 91, entered into rest at 6:26 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at ManorCare North. She was the wife of the late John C. Shaffer.
Born February 23, 1929 in Dover, Norma was a daughter of the late James R. and Mabel (Julius) Kauffman.
She was a member of Bermudian Church of the Brethren in East Berlin.
Norma enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, cats and dogs. In her later years, she enjoyed watching TV Land, especially The Andy Griffith Show.
Norma is survived by a step daughter, Linda K. Ebaugh and husband William, Jr., of Dover; a step son, David L. Shaffer and companion, Gertie Cutlip of Dover; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ida Sprenkle; and four brothers, Dale, John, Henry and Rufus Kauffman.
Services for Norma will be private with Pastor Georgia Markey, Association Pastor of Visitation for Bermudian Church of the Brethren officiating. Burial will take place in St. Paul's Red Run Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bermudian Church of the Brethren, 279 Bermudian Church Rd., East Berlin, PA 17316.
