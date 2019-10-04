|
Norma Mae Barton
Stewartstown - Norma Mae Barton, 94, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Harry A. and Edna M. (Updegraff) Fulton and loving wife of John S. Barton who she met on a blind date set up by friends in 1948. They dated for 2 years and married on August 5, 1950. Norma was born in Manchester, grew up in East York, and later North York, graduating from North York HS (now Central). Norma was educated at York Hospital for her RN and was later employed there. She was a faithful member of the Stewartstown Presbyterian Church where she also served as deacon, SS teacher, Circle leader, and was a member of the Presbyterian Women and the Nominating Committee. She also was a volunteer for many years at the Mason-Dixon Public Library and the Stewartstown Historical Society, both of Stewartstown.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four children - Richard Barton, Susan Weaver, and Joanne Rill, all of Stewartstown, and Kathy Trahan and her husband, Michael of Texas; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, John Edward and Jeffrey Lee Barton, as well as two siblings, Boyd E. Fulton and Ruth Luckenbaugh.
There will be a viewing on Sunday, October 6 from 4-6 p.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, as well as on Monday, October 7 from 10 - 11 a.m. at the Stewartstown Presbyterian Church, 14 College Ave, Stewartstown, PA 17363. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at the church. She will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in York following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Norma's memory to: Stewartstown Presbyterian Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 277, Stewartstown, PA 17363.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019