Norma Runk
1926 - 2020
Norma Runk

York - Norma Annamay (Dennis) Runk, 93, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at ManorCare North. She was the wife of the late Charles J. Runk, who passed on February 20, 1995.

Services for Norma are private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc. 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.

Born in York on October 7, 1926 Norma was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Elizabeth Y. (Yohe) Dennis. Mrs. Runk worked at Bluebird Silk Manufacturing for 23 years and retired on January 19, 1971.

Norma attended St. David's Evangelical Congregation for many years. She loved her pet kitten she received as a gift on her 90th birthday. She took much pride in donating to many Veteran organizations and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Norma is survived by her sister, Alverta Downs of York; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews. Norma was preceded in death by several siblings.

Memorial contributions can be made in Norma's honor to Children's Home of York, 77 Shoe House Rd., York, PA 17406 or the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
