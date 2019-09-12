|
Norma Smith
York - Norma Jean Smith, 87 of York passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019 at Colonial Manor in York. She was the beloved wife of the late Dallas B. Smith, who passed on August 28, 2010 and with whom she shared 61 years of marriage.
Born July 29, 1932 in York, Norma was the daughter of the late Archie P. and Marie L. Ludwig (Rial) Barndt.
Family was always the most important thing in her life, and she especially enjoyed shopping with her daughters.
Mrs. Smith is survived by 7 children: Stephen M. Smith (Cris) of York, Barbara A. Sipe (Trae) of Dallastown, Susan J. Axe (Rick) of York, Lisa J. Markley (Lonnie) of York, Jody L. Dunlap (Jeff) of Windsor, Chris D. Smith of York and Mark A. Smith of York; 2 brothers-in-law: Gary Smith (Nancy) and Craig Smith (Fae); 10 grandchildren: April, Matt, Nicole, Zachary, Kelly, Amanda, Drake, Levi, Ben and Carly;, as well as 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Norma was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy B. Smith.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Memorial White Rose Hospice, The Haven at Springwood and to Colonial Manor for the exceptional love and care they provided.
Per Norma's wishes, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ; 2951 Whiteford Rd # 304, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019