|
|
Norma Stambaugh
York - Norma J. (Winters) Stambaugh, age 87, passed away on November 4, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services South in York.
Norma was born on February 22, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Grace I. (Lukenbaugh). She graduated from Spring Grove Area High School, Class of 1950 and retired in 1992 after working 26 years as a cashier at A&P Superfresh in York. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in York, where she was a member of "Stitches from Heart" crocheting group.
Norma is survived by her son Stephen B. Stambaugh; her daughter Kimberly A. Sidesinger; her grandson Steve Sidesinger and two great grandchildren.
A funeral service in celebration of Norma's life will be held on Friday at 2:00 PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362 with Pastor Michael Brossman officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter's (Lischeys) Church Cemetery in Spring Grove. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00-2:00 PM at the funeral home
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norma's memory can be made to York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York PA 17406.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019