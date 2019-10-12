|
|
Norman E. Daugherty, Sr.
York - Norman E. Daugherty, Sr, 87, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Providence Place, Dover. He was the husband of Seraphine A. (Coyle) Daugherty.
Born in York on January 11, 1932, Norman was the son of the late Spurgeon and Cora (Barnhart) Daugherty. He was a life long dairy farmer, and he also drove a school bus for Northeastern school district, always enjoying the interaction and specifically "The Goodbyes" he would receive from the students. Norm was known for being a two-cylinder John Deere mechanic, and he could always tell a good story that was highlighted with his sense of humor.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 309 S. George St, York. Viewing will be one hour prior to Mass. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In addition to his wife of 68 years, Mr. Daugherty is survived by six children, Norman E. Daugherty, Jr. (Linda) of Wellsville, Faye A. Buckingham (Tommy) of York, Cathy S. Bricker (Buddy) of Dover, Teresa S. Rudy Sweitzer (Keith) of Dover, Thomas L. Daugherty of West York, Paul L. Daugherty (Debra) of York; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann M. Daugherty, grandson, Eric Buckingham, son in law, Tim Rudy, four brothers and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019