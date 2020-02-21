Services
1948 - 2020
Norman E. Lawrence Obituary
York - Norman E. Lawrence, 71, died on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Manor Care South.

He was the beloved husband of Pamela J. (Eline) Lawrence, sharing 15 happy years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Lawrence.

Norman was born in Providence, RI on June 30, 1948, son of the late Norman E. Lawrence, Sr. and Lucille (Avery) Lawrence.

Norman served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired from Home Depot as a Master Plumber. Norman was a member several organizations including, the Zeredatha-White Rose Lodge #451 F&AM, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, 45th Company Civil War Reenactors, and the Head and Neck Cancer Support Group at Apple Hill Cancer Care Associates. Norman served as past President of the York Miniature Railroad Club. He was also a proud member of the New England Dixieland Jazz Club for over 40 years, traveling all over New England.

Following cremation, services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Norm received excellent care from the staff of the Radiology Department and Oncology Department at Apple Hill. In addition, he was comforted and benefited from the professional care by the staffs both at York Hospital and Manor Care South. While living in York, Norm made many friends and volunteered his time and efforts to worthy causes. He will be missed by all of those souls he touched.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
