Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
York - Norman E. Owens, 88, entered into rest Thursday February 7, 2019 at The Village at Sprenkle Drive. He was the husband of Sarah A. (Somers) Owens for 63 years.

Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St., and 10-11 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Church. The Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Keith Carroll as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery with full military rites will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

Mr. Owens was born January 17, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA, a son of the late Albert and Helen (Stark) Owens. He served 20 years in the US Army during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a member of St. Patrick Church, the church's Knights of Columbus Council, the Bishop McDevitt Assembly of the K of C Fourth Degree council 920, the West York VFW post, The Viking AA, and the Victory AA.

Norman is survived by his wife; children Gerald A. Owens, Theresa Carr, Mary-Rose Metzler, Thomas J. Owens, Doris M. Gochoco, Kathleen Bittner, Steven M. Owens; 16 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a sister Dorothy Fogle. He was preceded in death by a daughter Patricia, a brother William, and grandson Grant.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church building fund.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019
