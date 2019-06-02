Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Stewartstown United Methodist Church
26 S. Main St.
Stewartstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Heffner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman F. Heffner Jr.


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman F. Heffner Jr. Obituary
Norman F. Heffner, Jr.

STEWARTSTOWN - Norman F. "Fred" Heffner, Jr., 51, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at his home of natural causes.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363, with the Rev. Keith O. Braucher officiating. Following cremation, burial will be at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held after the service at the church. Mr. Heffner was born on September 1, 1967, in York, and was the son of the late Norman F. Heffner, Sr. and Linda L. (Adams) Heffner.

Fred had worked as a Senior Customer Service Representative for Americold, York for 26 years. He enjoyed quilting, scrap-booking, rubber stamping, and collecting Longaberger Baskets.

Mr. Heffner is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many beloved friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to H.O.P.E., P.O. Box 175, Shrewsbury, PA 17361. Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., Glen Rock, is assisting with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at Geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now