Norman F. Heffner, Jr.
STEWARTSTOWN - Norman F. "Fred" Heffner, Jr., 51, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at his home of natural causes.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363, with the Rev. Keith O. Braucher officiating. Following cremation, burial will be at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held after the service at the church. Mr. Heffner was born on September 1, 1967, in York, and was the son of the late Norman F. Heffner, Sr. and Linda L. (Adams) Heffner.
Fred had worked as a Senior Customer Service Representative for Americold, York for 26 years. He enjoyed quilting, scrap-booking, rubber stamping, and collecting Longaberger Baskets.
Mr. Heffner is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many beloved friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to H.O.P.E., P.O. Box 175, Shrewsbury, PA 17361. Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., Glen Rock, is assisting with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at Geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 2, 2019