Services
St Rose of Lima Church
950 W Market St
York, PA 17401
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
950 West Market St.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
950 West Market St.
Norman L. Futer


1933 - 2019
Norman L. Futer Obituary
Norman L. Futer

York - Norman L. Futer, 85, entered into rest Sunday October 6, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home.

A viewing will be 9-10 a.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Church, 950 West Market St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. Daniel Richards as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mr. Futer was born November 21, 1933 in York, a son of the late LeRoy E. and Marie S. (Spangler) Futer. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church.

Norman is survived by cousins Audrey Eigenrauch, Marilyn Williamson, Francis Spangler, Donald Spangler; loving friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by a sister Joan D. Futer.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Acres Nursing Home Resident Fund, 118 Pleasant Acres Rd. York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
