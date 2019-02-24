|
|
Nourhan K. Kailian
YORK - Nourhan K. "Norm" Kailian, 88, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at his residence in Spring Garden Township. He was the husband of the late Eva Maria (Danaher) Kailian to whom he was married for 52 years before her passing in 2006.
Funeral Services will be 11AM, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. John Chrysostom Orthodox Church, 2397 N. Sherman St., York with his priest, Father Peter Pier officiating. Viewings will be from 6 to 8PM, Wednesday at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York, with Trisagion Service at 7:45PM, and from 10 to 11AM Thursday at the church. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
Born March 23, 1930 in Kavala, Greece, he was the son of the late Dr. Horan and Angel (Dangazian) Kailian.
He founded Appleby Systems, Inc in 1977, a company he proudly owned until his retirement in 2000. Throughout the years he dedicated himself to developing the family operated business into one the leading remodeling service companies in the Mid-Atlantic Region.
A member of St. John Chrysostom Orthodox Church, he loved spending time with family and was a talented artist. He was raised in Greece near the Mediterranean Sea, so he loved being around the water whenever possible. An avid world traveler for many years, he also loved visiting Las Vegas and Atlantic City.
Mr. Kailian is survived by two daughters, Angell P. Ford and Kathleen S. Curry both of York; three sons, Keith J. Kailian of Gettysburg, John P. Kailian of York and Tom N. Kailian of Cudjoe Key, FL; 14 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Hrats Kailian.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. John Chrysostom Orthodox Church, 2397 N. Sherman St., York, Pa 17402.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019