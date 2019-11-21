|
Olga Eveler
York - Olga Elizabeth (Shaull) Eveler, formerly of East Hopewell Township died November 21, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home, Sprenkle Drive, York, after a lengthy illness at the age of 96. She was the wife of the late Clark Emanuel Eveler, who died January 2, 2008. She was the eldest child of the late John Oscar Shaull and Minnie Beatrice Crawford. Olga was born April 23, 1923, near The Brogue in Chanceford Township on the farm of her maternal grandparents, Wiley Jasper Crawford and Mary Elizabeth Reno. She was baptized at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Brogue on September 30, 1923 by the Rev. William H. Peters, Jr. Clark and Olga Eveler were married for over 64 years, having been married at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church on December 11, 1943 by the Rev. Walter E. Waybright.
As an infant Olga moved with her parents to First Avenue in Red Lion. Her parents purchased the farm near The Brogue where she was born from her grandparents in March 1928. Olga attended the Brogue school in Chanceford Township. She graduated from Lower Chanceford High School in 1940. Following graduation she helped work on the family farm and also worked at the Stewartstown Sewing Factory and in domestic service with the Butcher and Waughtel families in Red Lion.
Following marriage, Clark and Olga went to housekeeping in the other half of the caretaker's house at the former Red Lion Country Club. The couple's first two children were born there. In April 1947 Clark and Olga purchased their farm on Union Church Road in East Hopewell Township from Elmer and C. Pearl Russell. Olga lived there for over 70 years and owned the farm for over 72 years.
Olga was a lifelong member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church of Brogue. She was a member of the senior choir for many years, and also directed the senior choir and men's chorus. She did a lot of research on the history of St. James Church. Olga was very musical. She sang in the York Symphony Chorus, and taught piano lessons to many relatives, friends, and neighbors. Olga was also a very prolific genealogist. She traced thousands of descendants of her ancestral families as well as other related families in the area of Chanceford Township. She was a member of the South Central Pennsylvania Genealogical Society, and a former member of the Historical Society of York County. Olga was a very avid reader. In her later years she primarily read non-fiction and history.
Olga enjoyed playing cards, particularly 500. In recent years she attended the Stewartstown Senior Center. She also attended some of the public card parties on Friday nights at the Springfield Sportsman's Club with her husband Clark. Olga was good cook and baker of pies. She enjoyed entertaining friends and relatives at her home for card parties.
She is survived by her children: Robert C. and wife Jane E. of Airville; Kay L. Konkel of York; Dan A. Eveler of Red Lion; and Amy M. Squire and husband George L. of West Chester; Grandchildren: James R. Eveler and wife Lorraine S. of Hellam Township; Amanda E. Eveler and wife Debra R. Brewer of Towson, Maryland; Richard K. Konkel of York; Joseph A. Eveler and wife Molly L. Spangenberg of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and Katie N. Meadows and husband Robert C. Meadows of Red Lion. Great Grandchildren: Alexander J. Eveler, Emma R. Eveler, Rylan S. Brewer, Calvin C. Eveler, Tandyn A. Meadows and Hanson A. Meadows. She is survived by a sister, Ethel N. Minnich of Red Lion, and a brother, Harold W. Shaull of Brogue as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers John Robert, Lester W. (Pep), and James O. Shaull, and an infant sister Mary Catherine Shaull. She was also preceded in death by her daughters-in-law Paulette E. Eveler and Melissa J. Eveler, and sons-in-law Norbert K. Konkel and Kevon C. Snyder.
A funeral service to celebrate Olga's life will be held on Sunday, November 24th at 2pm at St. James Evengelical Lutheran Church; 2335 Cramer Rd.; Brogue, PA 17309 with Rev. Kathleen A. Kuehl officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be also be held at the church on Sunday from 1pm until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Olga's name may be made to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church at the above address.
Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019