Olga Salas

Olga SalasYork - Olga L. Salas, 93, entered into rest Sunday September 20, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Otoniel Gomez.Services will be private. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.Mrs. Salas was born July 6, 1927 in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, a daughter of the late Francisco C. Salas and Luz Ramierz. She attended University of Puerto Rico, and up to her retirement worked in the accounting offices of a pharmaceutical company. She was a woman of deep faith and intellect, and was loved by all.Olga is survived by her daughters Arlene Gomez and her husband Michael Smith, Alvia Gomez-Riefkohl and her husband Alberto J. Riefkohl; grandchildren Aryan Bocquet and her husband Christopher, Arelle Hughes and her husband Jared, Sebastian and Ekaterina Riefkohl; great-granddaughter Lucia Hughes; a sister Elba Salas; nieces and nephews.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community care.