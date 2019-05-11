|
Olive J. (Brown Holtzinger
East Berlin - Olive J. (Brown) Holtzinger, 85, passed away on May 8, 2019 at 10:45 pm at her home. She was the wife of Roy P. Holtzinger with whom she was married for 68 ½ years. She was the daughter of Elsie J. (Shaull) and Clinton B. Brown. Olive was a graduate of Red Lion High School. She held several jobs over the years including working at the Dallastown Sewing Factory, the former Caterpillar, Inc., the Brethren Home, and she retired from Grace United Church of Christ in Hanover after serving as the church secretary for 23 ½ years.
Olive was devoted to her family, and was a longtime, and active member of Zwingli United Church of Christ in East Berlin, and the MITE, the Ladies Society of the Church, the Hanover Area Mothers of Twins Club, and AARP.
She is survived by six sons and one daughter: Larry P. Holtzinger and wife, Rocio, of New Oxford; David A. Holtzinger and wife, Fina, of Abbottstown; Dennis A.Holtzinger and wife, Susan, of York; Kevin S. Holtzinger and companion, Nancy Bahn, of East Berlin; Kathy J. Kuhn and husband, Dale, of East Berlin; Bruce L. Holtzinger and wife, Christine, of Chester Springs; and Brian L. Holtzinger and wife, Andrea, of Blue Bell. She is also survived by step-brother, William Burhans and companion Sue, as well as 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and one great- great granddaughter.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 12th from 5-7 pm at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion and Monday, May 13th from 9:30 to 11 am at Zwingli United Church of Christ, 403 W. King Street, East Berlin. A Service of Honor and Praise for Olive will begin at 11 am at the church, with Rev. Julia A. Beall, Interim Pastor, officiating. Burial will be at the East Berlin Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Zwingli United Church of Christ, 403 W. King Street, East Berlin, PA 17316 or , P. O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-0050.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 11, 2019