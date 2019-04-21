|
|
Olivia Katelyn (Miller) Cunningham
Hellam Township - Olivia Katelyn (Miller) Cunningham, 24 of Hellam Township, had the breath of life taken from her on April 16, 2019 in a Tennessee shooting. She was the loving wife of Caleb L. Cunningham.
Mrs. Cunningham was born on July 17, 1994 in Huntingdon, PA at the JC Blair Memorial Hospital and was the daughter of Todd and Brenda (Haney) Miller of James Creek, PA.
This young, vibrant, compassionate, loving 24 year-old woman loved to bake, volunteer, and be the best wife ever to her husband Caleb. Most importantly, she had the light of God shine through her always smiling face. Her family both immediate and extended, were always affected by the love she graciously showed to everyone. Friends state that they were always influenced by her infectious smile, kind personality, and the amazing ability to make everyone feel important.
In addition to her husband and parents she is survived by her siblings, Abigail Miller (Shawver) and Jason Shawver, Hannah Miller, Fox Miller and Chloe Yablonski. She was the amazing aunt to her nephews Sampson and Shepherd Shawver. Her parents-in-law, Thomas and Jane Cunningham, along with her sister-in-law, Cathy Cunningham, all of York, PA. Several grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins also mourn over this terrible tragedy.
Olivia loved her career as Program Manager for individuals with intellectual disabilities at Friendship Community located in Lititz, PA. She was a 2015 Millersville University graduate where she served as a Resident Assistant all three years of her enrollment. Additionally, Olivia was a 2012 Huntingdon Area High School graduate. She served as class secretary throughout all four years at her high school.
Olivia's passion for serving began early in her life as a member of the First Church of the Nazarene of Huntingdon, PA, on the Mid-Atlantic District. As an adult she became a strong spiritual member and servant at Community Bible Church, Marietta, PA. She assisted in leading youth to serve God in the TNT youth group. Along with this, Olivia served and was passionate about making a difference in young women's lives by volunteering as a counselor at the Susquehanna Valley Pregnancy Services in Columbia, PA.
A Life Celebration will be held in the two towns that Olivia loved: Huntingdon and York (area). All are welcomed to come attend any or all services. The service in Huntingdon will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Community Chapel of Hesston, 5789 Orchard Road, Huntingdon, PA, 16652.
On Thursday, April 25, 2019, a viewing will be held from 2:00-3:30 PM at the Austin H Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main Street, Dallastown, PA, 17313. Following the viewing, a Life Celebration will be held at the Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Rd., Marietta, PA, 17547 and will begin at 6:30 PM. Interment will be private.
Olivia LOVED purple, so we are requesting that everyone wear purple to celebrate her life!
In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made to Susquehanna Valley Pregnancy Services, 501 Walnut St., Columbia, PA, 17512.
To share condolences please visit
www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019