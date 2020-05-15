|
Orpha J. Innerst
Red Lion - Orpha J. (Lehman) Innerst, 87, of Red Lion passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13th. She was the wife of the late George F. Innerst, who passed away March 27, 1997. They were married for 44 years.
Mrs. Innerst was born November 21, 1932 in York and was the daughter of the late Carl A. and Grace M. (Shearer) Lehman.
Orpha graduated from William Penn High School in 1950. She was a dedicated homemaker and worked on the family dairy farm, mostly taking care of the calves in her later years. She was a member of Codorus Church of the Brethren, where she was a deaconess and Sunday school teacher.
She is survived by her four children, Debra A. Diehl (Robert), Dean F. Innerst (Rebecca), Mark A. Innerst and James C. Innerst (Wendy). She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Wayne Diehl, Angela Hartman, Paul Innerst, Sarah Klinefelter, Zachary Innerst, Dustin Innerst and Samuel Innerst; as well as seven great grandchildren, with one on the way. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Lehman and her sister, Doris Jacoby Kaye.
A private service will be held by the family, with burial to follow in Codorus Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Codorus Church of the Brethren 1129 Dunkard Valley Rd., Dallastown, PA 17313.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
