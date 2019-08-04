Services
St James Church
2335 Cramer Rd
Brogue, PA 17309
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
St. James Lutheran Church
Brogue, PA
Oscar Delos Cliver Jr. Obituary
Felton - Oscar Cliver of Felton, died Friday, July 26, 2019.

He was the husband of Joan (Schmidt) Cliver whom he married 69 years ago on July 1, 1950.

He was born on July 21, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was the son of Oscar Cliver, Sr. and Agnes (Callaghan). He moved to Bucks County, Pennsylvania when he was ten years old.

He moved to Hulmeville and built his own house and they raised their children there for 30 years. He moved to Chanceford Township, York County and has lived there for 30 years. Oscar had his own wood working business. He was employed by the Reading Railroad. He also worked for 3M Company for over 30 years. Oscar proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a troop leader for the Boy Scouts of America for many years and a member of the Order of the Arrow.

He was a Master Mason and a member of Bristol Lodge No. 25, Pennsylvania. Also, a lifetime member of the Hulmeville Pennsylvania Fire Company. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Rd., Brogue, PA 17309.

In addition to his wife Joan, Oscar is survived by his daughter Carol (Cliver) Hopkins and Dave, Fenmore and two sons Scott and Janie (Gilbert) Cliver, Edwards, Colorado, and Mark and Adrienne (Sorrell) Cliver, Boonville, NY. He was preceded in death by his sister Margaret Leighton. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service at St. James Lutheran Church, Brogue, on August 17, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
