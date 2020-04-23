Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Resources
More Obituaries for Osvaldo Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Osvaldo Alexander Correa Mitchell Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Osvaldo Alexander Correa Mitchell Jr. Obituary
Osvaldo Alexander Correa Mitchell, Jr.

East Manchester Twp. - Osvaldo Alexander Correa Mitchell, Jr., age 3, of East Manchester Township, Mount Wolf, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was the son of José Cora and Jesus Espada.

Born May 21, 2016 in Hershey, he is also survived by his biological parents Nerixsa Mitchell and Osvaldo Correa, of Lancaster; grand parents, Mildred Ortiz of Puerto Rico, Nerixsa Rivera, and her husband Carlos Torres, of Mount Wolf, and Pablo Mitchell, of Puerto Rico; and great grandparents Pablo Mitchell, of Lancaster, and Carmen Lidia Diaz, of Puerto Rico.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with The Rev. John Kuchinski officiating. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery.

KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Osvaldo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Download Now