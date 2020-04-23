|
Osvaldo Alexander Correa Mitchell, Jr.
East Manchester Twp. - Osvaldo Alexander Correa Mitchell, Jr., age 3, of East Manchester Township, Mount Wolf, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was the son of José Cora and Jesus Espada.
Born May 21, 2016 in Hershey, he is also survived by his biological parents Nerixsa Mitchell and Osvaldo Correa, of Lancaster; grand parents, Mildred Ortiz of Puerto Rico, Nerixsa Rivera, and her husband Carlos Torres, of Mount Wolf, and Pablo Mitchell, of Puerto Rico; and great grandparents Pablo Mitchell, of Lancaster, and Carmen Lidia Diaz, of Puerto Rico.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with The Rev. John Kuchinski officiating. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020