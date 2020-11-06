Othmar Carli



Celebrated world-wide for his artwork, sculptures, and restoration work, Othmar Carli left a magnificent legacy. His tremendous talents can be seen in his restoration of the Union League in Philadelphia, the Ceremonial Courtroom in the Adams County Courthouse in Gettysburg, Radio City Music Hall and Grand Central Terminal in NY, Hall of Mirrors in Graz, Austria, and the Shobhabazaar Palace in Calcutta, India, among many others. His artwork and sculptures are included in prestigious collections around the world. Locally, in a lobby at York College is a large Sgraffito relief entitled "The World of Learning" which showcases some of the unique techniques that he used to create visual interest and to better interpret the deep meaning of much of his original artwork.



Born in Graz, Austria in 1933, he survived the ravages of World War II and the numerous bombings that left him homeless several times resulting in him seeking refuge in museums and schools. It was here that he felt at home because as a child he spent days and evenings watching and learning from artists working on objects of art. While creating theater designs in Europe, he met a young American opera singer, Margaret Moul, fell in love, married, and moved to the U.S. His international art career expanded as he received awards from the United Nations, as well as several nations, states, and art organizations. He shared his knowledge and skills by teaching in Europe, Japan, India, Korea, and several colleges and universities in PA. He was the founder of the Carli International Institute for the Arts in Elizabethtown, PA where he shared techniques and the use of products that he formulated to safely clean and restore historic treasures. He trained artists from across the globe. In the field of restoration, his films and writings are still used and studied by professionals around the world.



Othmar leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Margaret Moul Carli and two children: Peter Carli and his wife Kelly, and Marianne Hanford and her husband Keith. Grandchildren Amanda Coldiron and husband Cody and grandson Miles Trout will also miss spending time with their always cheerful and creative grandfather.



Othmar will always be remembered as vonderful and ausgezeichnet by his many friends and associates.



A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store