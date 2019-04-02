|
Owen Aldinger
York - Owen M. Aldinger, 66, of York Township was taken on eagle's wings to join Jesus and his loved ones in Heaven on March 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Tammy S. (Ferree) Aldinger whom he married 29 years ago on February 24, 1990.
Owen was born in York, PA to the late Gloria Boisvert and Delmas Aldinger of York on May 3, 1952.
Owen had a strong work ethic which started in his childhood. He was a newspaper boy for 6 years in his Adamsville neighborhood. He also played the saxophone in the Dallastown Boys and Girls Band. Owen graduated from Dallastown Area High School in 1970. He also graduated with honors from Slippery Rock University in 1974 with a B.S. in Biology and from York College of Pennsylvania in 1989 with a B.S. in Business Management.
Owen began his 37 year career with Gichner Shelter Systems, Dallastown in 1974. His first job was on the shop floor. Throughout his employment he worked in many positions within the company. He retired as Plant Manager in 2011. During his career, he earned certifications as a Manufacturing Engineer and in Product & Inventory Management. He also had opportunities to travel across the country and in Europe. Retirement couldn't keep Owen from GSS. In 2013 he returned to work as a Project Manager on a project in Volos, Greece.
Owen had a great love for his coworkers, career, and place of employment. Gichners was his second home and second family. Tammy is very grateful for the GSS family's love and support during Owen's illness.
Owen was a member of St. Peter's Church in Seven Valleys. He always appreciated the prayers and love from his church family.
Owen enjoyed researching the stock market and listening to music, especially Big Band, Christian, and Rock & Roll. He had a passion for road trips and traveling. He liked exploring our beautiful country. Owen loved his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed being Uncle O to them.
In addition to his wife and father, Owen is survived by a brother, Byron Aldinger and his wife Marni of York; a step mother, Gladys Eaton of York; parents-in-law, David Sr. and Patricia Ferree of Loganville; a brother-in-law, David Ferree Jr. and his wife Sharon and their son Logan of Seven Valleys; and a sister-in-law, Christine Miller and her husband David and their daughters Abby and Allison of Glen Rock.
The family is deeply appreciative of the wonderful services of the VNA and Hospice. All of the therapists and nurses always made Owen feel like he was their favorite patient.
A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday, April 4th from 4 to 6pm at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home; 104 W. Main St. in Dallastown.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5th at 11am at St. Peter's Church; 1708 Seitzville Rd. in Seven Valleys. There will also be a time for viewing on Friday from 10am until the start of the service at the church. Following the service, Owen will be laid to rest in Salem Union Cemetery in Jacobus. Per Owen's wishes, formal attire is not necessary.
Memorial Contributions in Owen's name may be made to:
St. Peter's Church Building Fund, 1708 Seitzville Road, Seven Valleys, PA 17360
Wellspan VNA Home Care, 540 S. George Street, York, PA 17401
Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125
To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019