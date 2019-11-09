|
|
Owen P. Ferrell
York - Owen Patrick Ferrell, 64, of York, passed away on November 7, 2019 with his daughter Angela, long time friend Jose Molina, and a room full of his girls (nurses) by his side. He was born on December 23, 1954 in Logan WVA to Walter Mathew and Anna Mae "Conley" Ferrell. Owen knew the Lord and was at peace.
Owen retired from Apple (Beasley) Ford after 15 years as a car salesman. He loved to meet new people, make new friends, make people laugh, give advice, carry on about his life stories and charm his way into everyone and anyone's heart. He loved his coffee black, his FORD cars fast and his New Orleans Saints football team! His life motto was "You either laugh about it or cry about it and I choose to laugh".
The viewing will beheld on Monday November 11, 2019 from 4-5 p.m. at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. The funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m. with the Bishop Barry E. Yingling officiating.
He was preceded in death by both his parents Walter and Anna Ferrell, his granddaughter Kylie Jeanne Ferrell and his goldfish "Mobey" of 17 years.
He is survived by many close friends, his 3 children daughter Christy Ferrell, daughter Angela Godwin (husband Benny) and son Nathan Ferrell; 10 grandchildren Sallissa, Madilyne and Seiji Wetherholt, Alyssa, Natalie, Hudson and Harlyn Ferrell, Rikki Garcia and Hannah Godwin; 3 siblings sister Delena Glen (husband Donnie) and brothers Perry and Anthony Ferrell; 7 nieces and nephews Kathy, Donald "Bub", John, Tony, Samson, Neeka and Jenna; and his 2nd mom his aunt Shirley Morris (husband Marvin).
Mobey will be waiting in the big goldfish bowl in the sky. Dad made me do it. Lol
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019